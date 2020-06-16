CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CardioGenics earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CardioGenics stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. CardioGenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

