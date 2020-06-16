Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $69.88 on Monday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $479,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 579,321 shares of company stock valued at $19,115,382 and sold 228,499 shares valued at $11,393,513. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 40.0% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after buying an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after buying an additional 207,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

