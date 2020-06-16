CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,389,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 176,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 158,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

