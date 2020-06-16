Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Celcuity stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celcuity by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celcuity by 196.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

