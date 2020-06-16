Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Crystal Rose Buys 1,900 Shares of Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Crystal Rose purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 260.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 173,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPF shares. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

