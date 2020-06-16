Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 49.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPF. Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

