CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.83.

CEVA stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.28 million, a PE ratio of 669.80 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CEVA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in CEVA by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

