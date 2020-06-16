Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $1.86. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 281,619 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.50.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

