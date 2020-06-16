Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.