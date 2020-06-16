Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:CCBC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $9.85. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

