Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Holdings Lowered by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 228,222 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Cimarex Energy worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEC. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

