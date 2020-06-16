Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CGX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.14.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$11.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.76 million and a PE ratio of 25.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.47.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

