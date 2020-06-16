Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.14.

TSE CGX opened at C$11.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.76 million and a PE ratio of 25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.47. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

