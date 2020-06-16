Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Cirrus Logic worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after buying an additional 1,439,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.