Citigroup Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson purchased 25,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $586.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

