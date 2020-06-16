Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.39. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

