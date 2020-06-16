City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.52

City of London Group Plc (LON:CIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.52 and traded as low as $108.25. City of London Group shares last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.52.

About City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

