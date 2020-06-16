Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $21.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

CIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

