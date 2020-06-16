Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.84. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 4,985,266 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.96.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

