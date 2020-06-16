Clearwater Seafoods (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Clearwater Seafoods (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Clearwater Seafoods earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Clearwater Seafoods stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Clearwater Seafoods has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSEAF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Clearwater Seafoods from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

