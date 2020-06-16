Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cloudcommerce earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CLWD stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Cloudcommerce has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Cloudcommerce alerts:

Cloudcommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.