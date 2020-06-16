CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 14th total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of CME stock opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

