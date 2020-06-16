CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

News headlines about CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CMG Holdings Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CMGO stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. CMG Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.