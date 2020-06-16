Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Cna Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 303,758 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $9,446,873.80. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

