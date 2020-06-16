CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra downgraded CNOOC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DBS Vickers upgraded CNOOC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $113.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $134.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $5.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the first quarter worth about $799,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CNOOC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CNOOC by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.