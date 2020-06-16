Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

Media headlines about Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Amatil earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CCLAF stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

CCLAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

