Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 113,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

CIGI stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $92.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

