Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 79,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

