Comparing TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -134.19% -60.19% -32.58% Semler Scientific 44.88% 91.30% 67.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million 13.57 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -6.35 Semler Scientific $32.77 million 9.01 $15.08 million $1.88 23.94

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TransMedics Group and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.76%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats TransMedics Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

