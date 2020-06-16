Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Stake Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,418 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Computer Task Group worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 220,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Computer Task Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.21%.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

