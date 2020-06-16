Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 111,575 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $382,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 512,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,542 in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.