Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $87,000 Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 253.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Oasis Petroleum worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.