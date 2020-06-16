Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $33,000 in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 29.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of RMTI opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 140.20% and a negative net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.