Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $85,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 609,611 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.