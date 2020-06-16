Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apergy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apergy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apergy alerts:

APY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of NYSE APY opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $810.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.