Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after buying an additional 1,492,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 227,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 117,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.