Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 460,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,884,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ORBCOMM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $294.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.11.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 23,607 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at $764,076.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,942.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

