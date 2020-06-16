Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,223 Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GORO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 254,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 154,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 39,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter.

GORO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

