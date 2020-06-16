Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 80.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,970 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPY opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

AMPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 80,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $162,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

