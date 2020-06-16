Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 474,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 415,740 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 1,380.3% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 257,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 226,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 222,564 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBX stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. BBX Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.57.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). BBX Capital had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

BBX Capital Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

