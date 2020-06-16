Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,970 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Amplify Energy worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

AMPY has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities cut Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 80,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $162,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPY opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

