Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,646 Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 57.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in VOXX International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOXX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. VOXX International Corp has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 100,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 726,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,825. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

