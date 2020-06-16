Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 28,948 Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Huber Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

TPCO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Tribune Publishing Co has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing Co will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

