Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,400 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.23. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 138.04% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

