Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,600 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

BBGI stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

