Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $61,000 Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 542,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,341.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 528.28% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

