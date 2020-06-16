Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $85,000 Position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,739 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTN stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

