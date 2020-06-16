Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Contagious Gaming earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE:CNS opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. Contagious Gaming has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $884,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About Contagious Gaming

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

