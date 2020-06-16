Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Receives Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Contango ORE earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CTGO opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Contango ORE has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Get Contango ORE alerts:

Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Contango ORE

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango ORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango ORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.