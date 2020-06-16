Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

CLGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Corelogic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Corelogic by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 265,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.